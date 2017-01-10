What to Know Before You Build

The Sustainable Energy Outreach Network (SEON) will host a panel presentation, ‘What to Know Before you Build: Expert Tips for Homeowners Planning Renovation or New Construction Projects,’ on Monday, January 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Marlboro Graduate Center in Brattleboro. Local architect Alan Benoit of Sustainable Design will be on the panel. SEON also plans future talks.Topics will include choosing an architect/designer, selecting a contractor, project delivery methods and contracts, design and planning, construction loans and financing; state energy efficiency incentives, budgets and estimating, contractor best practices and more. Time for Q&A will follow the presentations. Individuals presenting financing and state incentives will be available from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and after the presentation for conversations. Pre-registration is recommended; email admin@seon.info or call 802-376-9262. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is by donation.