What’s happening in Bennington, Manchester & Rutland Counties!?

Castleton Holiday Bazaar

There will be a Holiday Bazaar at Saint John the Baptist Church on Main Street in Castleton on Saturday, November 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bazaar will feature crafts, baked goods, white elephant items and a raffle of over 30 items. Proceeds will benefit the Church. For details, call Debbie at 802-468-2446.

Salem Thrift Store Sale

The Shoppe off Broadway Thrift Store will hold its 12th annual ‘Christmas in November’ Sale on Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale features gently used and new holiday items. Proceeds go towards local children’s programming. The Shoppe Off Broadway is a nonprofit organization; the Thrift Store is located the right of the historic Salem Courthouse at 58 East Broadway in Salem, N.Y.

Jamaica Basket Party

Mount Lebanon Chapter 89 Order of the Eastern Star will be having its annual Basket Party to benefit its scholarship fund on Saturday, November 18, at the Jamaica Village School, located at 347 Depot Street in Jamaica. Doors will open at 11 a.m., Light lunch will be available. Drawings will begin at 1 p.m.

Bennington Craft & Bake Sale

The Auxiliary of VFW Post 1332 in Bennington will host its annual Craft and Bake Sale at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22, at the Post on North Street. The event supports veterans and their families during the holidays and all year long. For more information, contact Gail Beauregard at 802-442-0492 or gps33beau@yahoo.com.

Hebron Rummage Sales

Join the West Hebron United Methodist Church on Broadway in Salem, N.Y., on Saturday, November 18, for a Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering baked goods, clothing for adults and children, tag sale items and books. Soup and chili will be available for lunch.

There will also be a Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, located at 3153 Route 30 in West Hebron, N.Y. Come early for the best deals. Call 518-854-3729 for details.

Wallingford Bingo

Maple Valley Grange 318 will host Bingo on Friday, November 17. Doors open at 6 p.m.., with games starting at 7 p.m. Food will be available. The Grange is located at 31 Dugway Road at the junction of Route 7 in Wallingford. For more information, call Dennis at 802-353-4651.

VT Farmers’ Market Holiday Fair

The Vermont Farmers Market will present their Holiday Fair on Saturday, November 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 60 vendors will present every kind of Vermont-made craft you can imagine, and a wide range foods, including baked goods, Vermont maple syrup and sugar, as well as other maple-based products, like dressings, pepper, mustard and maple-coated nuts; jams and jellies, prepared foods, fall veggies, apples and cider. Many vendors take special orders, too. Admission is free. The Fair will be held at the Holiday Inn, located on Route 7 in Rutland. For details, call Maura at 802-342-4727.

Holiday Greens Workshop

Mettowee Mill Nursery, 4977 Route 30, Dorset will present a free demonstration on Saturday, November 18, at 10 a.m. The staff will offer design ideas for festive holiday outdoor containers, entryways and mantles. A selection of fresh specialty greens will be available, as well as a large collection of faux greens and berries. Attendees will receive a 15 percent discount on purchases made that day. Call 802-325-3007 or email info@mmnvt.com to register.

West Pawlet Christmas Bazaar

Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, located on Route 153 in West Pawlet, will present its second annual old-fashioned Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be home-baked goods, other food and gift items, fresh wreaths, a raffle for a basket of wine and cheer, and a silent auction. Donuts and cider will keep you fueled. For additional information, contact Fran at 518-642-0713 or Helen at 802-394-2407.

Rutland Holiday Craft Fair

The Gables at East Mountain will be hosting their annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event will feature 30 vendors selling a variety of artwork, jewelry, holiday themed gifts, maple products, baked goods and more. The Gables is located at 1 Gables Place, off of Gleason Road in Rutland. For more information, call 802-770-5263.

Bennington Craft Show

Grace Christian School will host its 18th annual Craft Show on Saturday, November 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Over 50 vendors will be there displaying handmade crafts and edibles. There will be door prizes all day and a children’s activity room, as well as a lunch menu and bake sale. Grace Christian School is located at 104 Kosher Drive in Bennington, across from Kmart.