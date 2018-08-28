What’s Happening in Bennington?!

Bennington Food Truck Festival

Food lovers will want to make their way to downtown Bennington on Saturday, September 15 for the annual Bennington Food Truck Festival. Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes – Thai food, comfort foods, classic treats, unique sandwiches, maple items, desserts, bacon dishes, international fare, wings, smoothies, slushees and more! Local musicians, a craft distillery and cash bar, craft vendors, and free face-painting for children will make for a fun, family-friendly event. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Entrance to this event is free. Email greenmountainconcessions@gmail.com or call 802-733-5844 for more information.

Thrifty Attic Bag Sale

The Thrifty Attic in Londonderry will hold its semi-annual Bag Sale on Wednesday, September 5, and Saturday, September 8. Choose from clothing, household items and more; whatever fits into one grocery bag (provided) will cost you just one buck! New fall and winter merchandise goes out on Wednesday, September 12. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Net proceeds go back into the community.

Bennington Quiltfest

The Quiet Valley Quilters Guild’s 25th annual Quiltfest will take place Saturday and Sunday, September 15 and 16, at Mount Anthony Union Middle School, 747 East Road in Bennington. Tickets for the raffle of a queen-size quilt with two matching pillowcases are six for $5 or $1 each will be available at Quiltfest, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $7. To learn more, visit visit benningtonquiltfest.com.