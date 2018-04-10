What’s Happening in Library News?

Bennington Free Library Events

Bennington Free Library (BFL) is celebrating National Library Week from Sunday, April 8, through Saturday, April 14. Patrons may return overdue items without penalty; patrons checking out items can enter a raffle featuring a number of special prizes. Visit the Big Kids Fun Korner for coloring and magnetic poetry; drop by the Children’s Room to explore hands-on activities focused on weather, spring rain and flowers and poetry. Art, crafts, puppetry, building, math, games and puzzles and dramatic play will surely engage children and families. CCV job hunt helper Hawke Sleigh will provide individual career services to job seekers on Monday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday, April 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. The Library will close at noon Wednesday, April 11, for its annual volunteer reception. Come on Friday, April 13, from 2 to 4 p.m., for Model Employees, a fashion show for career-minded community members.

BFL will present ‘The Seven Deadly Sins,’ a Vermont Humanities Council reading and discussion series. Discover why, according to Dartmouth professor of ethics and human values Ronald M. Green, these short stories “remind us that most of our problems arise in the hidden recesses of the human heart.” Scholars Rachael Cohen and Charles Rossiter will lead discussion at 2 p.m. on three Sundays: April 8 (’Pride and Greed’ led by Cohen), April 22 (’Envy, Anger and Sloth’ led by Cohen) and May 6 (’Gluttony and Lust’ led by Rossiter). Copies of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins Sampler’ are available to borrow from at the front desk and should be returned by May 6.

Bennington Free Library is located at 101 Silver Street in Bennington, and provides research assistance, timely programming, free access to computers and the Internet, books, movies and downloadable audio and e-books. A variety of online resources are available, including ConsumerReports.com, ChiltonLibrary.com, Powerspeak Languages, Universal Class and Learning Express Library, and Heritage Quest Online.

“The library helps lead our community by advocating for widespread access to crucial services and lifelong learning,” says Lynne Fonteneau McCann, director. “Libraries level the playing field for people of any age who seek information and access to technologies to improve their quality of life.” The Bennington Free Library is open Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursdays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information, visit

benningtonfreelibrary.org or call 802-442-9051.

This Week at Manchester Community Library

MCL’s ‘Manchester Memories’ series continues on Tuesday, April 17, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for an insightful talk by Shawn Harrington, curator of the Manchester Historical Society, and recipient of the 2015 Manchester and the Mountains Community Service Award, often referred to as the Unsung Hero Award. The program is free and all are welcome.

Visit MCL during National Library Week, and sign up for your own library card. Membership to the Library is free for Manchester residents; non-resident fees apply. Library members enjoy free access to thousands of books, audiobooks, movies and magazines; downloadable audiobooks and e-books; over 500 free online continuing education courses available 24/7; an online genealogy research database; online Language Learning Systems; one-on-one and career development technology tutorials; and much more.

Stop by the library on Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to sign up for the card that opens doors! Mention this article and receive a free book from the Book Sale cart.

Be sure to add a line to the Community Poem, through April 26, at bit.ly/mclpoem2018. It will be read at the Poetry Salon on Friday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. Copies of it with the names of the contributing poets will be available. Everyone is welcome, and it’s a joyous surprise to see how all the lines by different people make for an extraordinary poetry experience. For more information, email events@mclvt.org or call 802-362-2607. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. To learn more, visit mclvt.org.

Geneology at the Canfield

The Martha Canfield Library, 528 East Arlington Road, Arlington, will hold the second in a series of family history seminars from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 15. Learn how to organize your genealogy findings and find out about free and subscription research sources online. Future seminars will focus on proving your family tree and software on April 29, and identifying your sources, the use of DNA and spending your genealogy money wisely on May 20 . There will be time for actual online research to develop skills. The library has nine laptop computers available, and you are welcome to bring your own computer to connect through our high-speed Wi-Fi connection.

The presenter for all seminars is Bill Budde, a professional genealogist and curator of the Russell Vermontiana Collection, which serves as the repository for history, family papers, and documents for Arlington, Sandgate and Sunderland. There is no charge, but donations to help cover printing costs will be gladly accepted. For more information, visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org or call 802-375-6153.

Winhall Memorial Library

Join the Winhall Memorial Library on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. to eat delicious food and share recipes, tips and tricks. April’s theme is Clean Eats. A collaboration with the Winhall Community Arts Center, it’s a welcoming environment to newcomers and encourages new and veteran cooks alike to join and share in the love of food. The Library’s April Book Discussion Group is reading ‘The Bear and the Nightingale’ by Katherine Arden, and will meet on Tuesday, April 24, at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Stop by to pick up a copy of the book to read. Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road, Bondville. For details, call 802-297- 9741 or visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org