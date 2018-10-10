What’s Happening in the Community?

Arlington Garden Club

The Arlington Garden Club extends an invitation to community members to attend their monthly program, ‘Why Birds Matter,’ presented by Citizen Scientist Ruth Stewart, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16, at the American Legion on East Arlington Road. Prior to the program, coordinated by Nancy Hadley, a brief members’ meeting will be held at 6:30. Cake and coffee will be served. Hostesses for this program are Barbara Travers, Barbara Brophy, Wendy Bucchiere, Karen Tendrup and Pat Williams. Visit arlingtongardenclubvt.webs.com or call Pat Williams at 802-375-1223 to learn more.

Ormsby DAR

The Ormsby Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be holding a ceremony at the Old Bennington Cemetery in Bennington on Saturday, October 13 at 2 p.m., rain or shine. The group will officially be marking the grave of Captain Jonathan Scott, a Revolutionary War soldier in Samuel Herrick’s Regiment 1778 to 1779, who died at the age of 49 on November 23,1784. The ceremony is open to the public and all DAR and SAR members are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Debbie McPherson at 802-342-3593.

Tri-County Women

The Hartford Methodist Church on Main Street in Hartford, N.Y., will host the Tri-County Branch of the Woman’s National Farm and Garden Association as they hold their annual white elephant auction on Wednesday, October 24, at 11 a.m. Guests are asked to bring four items, including at least one baked good and money to purchase tickets. There will be treasures to be found. Lunch will be served. Contact Peggy Lynch at pllynch@gmail.com or 860-383-1812 for further information.

Wantastiquet Rotary

Wantastiquet Rotary of Londonderry and surrounding mountain towns served lobster bisque to over 250 visitors at this year’s Peru Fair. The bisque was shipped directly from Rockport Maine via Jake’s Restaurant in Londonderry. Rotarians participating in this fundraiser included Skip Raymond, Dick Dale, Bill Fike, Bill Ellio and Joel Kuhlberg. The money raised will go towards scholarships for graduating seniors.

Tri-Mountain Lions

The Londonderry Area Tri-Mountain Lions were busy in September with vision screenings at elementary schools in Wardsboro, Jamaica, Townshend, Floodbrook, Windham, Newfane and West River Montessori. Early detection of any vision problems is the key to a lifetime of good vision. The group meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at Neighborhood Connections in Londonderry. To learn more, contact Randee at 802-824-6750 or randee.55@comcast.net.

Talent Show Seeks Participants

Got talent? Can you sing? Play an instrument? Tell a joke? Dance? Juggle? Then the Federated Youth Group invites you to participate in their Community Talent and Entertainment Show on Saturday, November 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., at The Federated Church on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington. Call Karen at 802-375-0267 for further information and registration.