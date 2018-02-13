What’s happening in the Historical Society?

Bennington Historical Society: Learning Your Home’s History

Bob Tegart will offer a program on house history when the Bennington Historical Society meets at the Bennington Museum on Sunday, February 18, at 2 p.m. You are invited to learn how to research the history of your neighborhood, your house and its inhabitants using local and online resources. Find out how to determine the architectural style, when the house was built and who lived there. Whether your house was built in 1970, 1870 or 1770, Tegart will give you tools to use to track its history. Tegart recently moved to Vermont from central New York where he was past president and administrator of the Clinton Historical Society of Clinton, N.Y. He also held positions with the Landmarks Society of Utica, N.Y., and the Village of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission. He studied history at the University of Rochester and the Graduate School at SUNY Geneseo, has taught several courses at the Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement, and has given numerous historical presentations. He was also a contributor to the book, ‘With Courage and Honor: Oneida County in the Civil War,’ edited by James and Cheryl Pula. One of his major points of interest is the social impact of modern warfare on small communities. He is currently working on the impact of the First World War on Bennington. He and his wife, Beth, live on Elm Street in Bennington.

Dorset Historical Society: Wilson House Tales

The Dorset Historical Society’s Third Thursday Lunch Lecture will take place off-site this month. The February 15th location will be the Wilson House at 378 Village Street in East Dorset, a building that attracts thousands of people from all over. Shawn Harrington, a Wilson House Board member and a guy who knows local history well, will talk about the house where Bill W., co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, was born and raised, telling the story from its origin in 1852 into the 1920s. Bonnie Burke, former president and managing director of Wilson House, will discuss the renovations made to Wilson House in 1987. Visitors will also have an opportunity to tour the building. The event begins at 12 noon and will last about an hour. Attendees are invited to bring a sandwich; beverages and desserts will be provided. For more information, go to dorsethistoryvt.org or call 802-867-0331.