What’s happening: Library News

Art at the Dorset Library

The featured artist at the Dorset Public Library during the month of March will be Anharad Llewelyn. The public is invited to an opening reception on Saturday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Growing up in a family of artists encouraged Anharad’s appreciation for art at a very young age. She moved to the Northshire in 1984, and has been an art teacher at Long Trail School for ten years; she also teaches adults and children in the community. Her work expresses her love of being outdoors and gathering family and friends in the kitchen. She most recently launched into the medium of collage painting, combing acrylic paint with a variety of papers, often hand-written letters and pages from her journal. All works are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Library. The Dorset Library is located on Route 30 in Dorset Village. Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 802-867-5774 for more information.

Wreaths at Londonderry Library

The South Londonderry Free Library is displaying wreaths created by Hope Richardson throughout the month of March in its Janeway Wing. Hope uses materials provided by nature, and from her garden, local stores and thrift shops. The exhibit can be viewed during library hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 7 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by and check out this interesting display as well as the many new books and movies offered by the Library, located at 15 Old School Road in South Londonderry. For more information, call 802-824-3371.

Rutland Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Rutland Free Library will hold their monthly Book Sale on Wednesday, March 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. Browse thousands of organized, new and gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. Most items are priced between 25 cents and $3. This month’s highlights are science and democracy. Antiques and rare books are an additional 50 percent off already reduced prices. Rutland Free Library is located at 10 Court Street in Rutland. Visit rutlandfree.org or call 802-773-1860 to learn more.

RCHS Winter Raffle

Nothing feels more welcoming than coming home to a warm house; imagine how a stray animal feels when it comes to Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) after being cold, lost and hungry; sometimes for days or weeks. Help the animals and win cash prizes, by participating in the RCHS Winter Raffle. Visit rchsvt.org or call 802-483-9171.