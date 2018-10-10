What’s New in Library News?!

Manchester Community Library

MCL’s Cook by the Book group will meet on Tuesday, October 9, from 2 to 3 p.m. This is a date change from the usual schedule. Join French teachers Lizzy Lindenberg and Michelle Emery for some lively conversation en Francais. The group will meet on Wednesdays, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: October 10, 17 and 24; November 7 and 14; and December 5. Drop-ins are welcome. The meetings are free and open to the public. Those with an intermediate to advanced skill level will feel most comfortable; beginners are welcome to listen and absorb until they are able to join the conversation. The New Yorker Magazine Discussion Group will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays, beginning October 13, when they will discuss the October 8 issue. To join, go to bit.ly/mclnydg. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org for details.

Martha Canfield Library

The Martha Canfield Library will host a six-week session of Magic the Gathering/Beginners 101 for students ages 10 and older. Keith Carey from Gamers’ Grotto in Bennington will lead these sessions on Thursdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The sessions will take place on October 11, 18, 25 and November 1, 8, and 15. Learn how to play one of the oldest and most popular Collectable Card Games still in print. No cards are needed. Get a beginners deck while supplies last, or bring your own cards to play casual games with other players. There will be no trading or selling cards during this event. You will learn how to play in a Swiss event, a Draft event, and a sealed event tournament style while still keeping it fun to play. To sign up, call the Library at 802-375-6153.

Martha Canfield Library and UVM Extension 4-H Outreach will collaborate to offer a series of five fiber art workshops on Saturdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Children and adults are welcome to attend, but you must sign up. On October 13, learn how wool is processed; October 20, learn wet felting and make an ornament; on October 27, learn needle felting and make a gnome (for ages 10-plus). November 10, make a snowman for ages 5-plus using wet felting; and November 17, crochet for ages 10-plus. Workshop sessions will be led by Nique Fiegel, Library volunteer and 4-H leader. They are free and open to the public. The Canfield is located at 528 East Arlington Road in Arlington. For more information, visit the website at marthacanfieldlibrary.org.

Middletown Springs Library

The Friends of the Middletown Springs Public Library and the Middletown Springs Historical Society will host a Sunday afternoon event featuring Yvonne Daley, journalist, book author, educator, publisher and director of the Green Mountain Writers’ Conference. Daley will be speaking at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, at the Historical Society Museum at 10 Park Street in Middletown Springs. All are welcome; refreshments will be served. The subjects that Daley writes about – the environment, creativity, human rights, community, war and peace, resilience and healing – are always told within the context with the human story. In her most recent book, ‘Going Up the Country’ – part oral history, part nostalgia-tinged narrative and part clear-eyed analysis of the counterculture movement in Vermont, she tells of a generation of hippies, dreamers and political activists who moved by the thousands into Vermont in the 1960s and 1970s. She will read from the book, and discuss Vermont’s long history of attracting the progressive and free-thinking people who influenced this state with their ideals, rooted in its land and people.

Winhall Memorial Library

The Cookbook Club at Winhall Memorial Library will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 11. The theme is Halloween feasts. This month’s book discussion will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 13; the topic will be banned or challenged books. Stop by to pick out a book from the Library’s collection. You can also go to

bannedbooksweek.org to learn more. Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville,. Call 802-297-9741 or visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org for more information.

South Londonderry Free Library

Books galore in all categories – children’s, current fiction and non-fiction, classics and many antique, vintage and collectible books – will be available to purchase until the end of October at South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road. Proceeds will benefit the Library. Re-designed books created by Laura Megroz were a big hit at the Peru Fair. These books with vintage book covers could be used for journals, sketching, recipes, diaries or keeping track of all of your passwords. While you’re there, stop and see watercolors created by Kim Eng Yeo. Many of her works draw inspiration from visits to gardens on her travels; they will be display throughout the month of October during library hours. There are so many great books that you can borrow, too, along with audios, videos and magazines. You can also access downloadable audios and e-books.