What’s New in Library News?

Manchester Community Library

Wednesday, October 17, at 6:30 p.m., Maria Buteux Reade will present ‘Victory Gardens Then, Community and School Gardens Now.’ Buteux Reade works at Dorset’s Someday Farm and writes for Edible Green Mountains and Vermont Magazine. Learn the history of victory gardens, how they parallel the local food movement and laid the groundwork for school and community gardens.

MCL launches the ‘So Bad They’re Good Film’ Series for those 18 and older with a free screening of an 88-minute film about killer clowns from outer space at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 18. Though not a hit when it was in theaters, the film became a cult classic and made revenue in action figures, DVDs and T-shirts. Enjoy this comedy sci-fi B movie with kitschy themed snacks and non-alcoholic drinks.

Certified nutrition coach Lia Taylor will discuss why diets don’t work and what to do about it on Saturday, October 20, at 1 p.m. Learn a habit-based approach to losing weight and keeping it off.

Attend an introduction to mindfulness-based stress reduction presented by licensed professional counselor Deb Lewis on Wednesday, October 24, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mindfulness can help people deal with depression, anxiety, chronic pain, cancer and other immunity deficiencies through guided meditation and relaxation techniques.

Tabletop Game Night on Wednesday, October 24, is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Bring your favorite game or choose from MCL’s selection. Enjoy light snacks, meet new people and maybe learn a new game.

Writing your family cookbook is more than recording the recipes. It’s a way to preserve family traditions, share stories, photos and techniques. Ellen Ecker Ogden has been writing cookbooks for over a decade, and will be holding a workshop on how compile and write your own cookbook. Join her for this one-day class on Saturday, November 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $75; proceeds benefit MCL. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance. Register at events@mclvt.org or 802-362-2607.

Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. Visit mclvt.org to learn more.

McCullough Library

The Friends of the John G. McCullough Free Library are selling raffle tickets for their deluxe Vermont Kitchen and Pantry Raffle Basket, over a $1,200 value. The basket contains items from Vermont Country Store, JK Adams, Bennington Potters, Spice n’ Nice, Bee’s Wrap, Orvis, Vermont Coffee Company, Cabot Cheese, Catamount Glass and Red Barn Pottery, plus maple syrup, handmade wool mittens and much more. Raffle tickets are $10 each; they can be purchased at the McCullough Library and Powers Market in North Bennington and Hawkins House in Bennington. The winning ticket will be drawn on December 1. Proceeds will directly fund Library materials, services and free community programs. For more, call the Library at 802-447-7121 or visit mcculloughlibrary.org.

Winhall Memorial Library

Have some pie and meet Independent State Representative Kelly Pajala starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 18, at the Winhall Memorial Library, located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville,. Call 802-297-9741 or visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org for details.

Bennington Free Library

The Bennington Free Library is showing a recent romantic comedy (rated PG-13) on Saturday, October 20, about a group of friends and an unusual choice for their monthly book club. The movie will begin at 2 p.m. and is one hour and 45 minutes long; it will be shown upstairs in the Rotary Room of the library, located at 101 Silver Street. Admission is free and includes snacks. The Library is wheelchair accessible. For specific movie information, call 802-442-9051 or visit benningtonfreelibrary.org.

Cambridge Public Library

Lights On Learning is a project-based education enrichment program held on Sunday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library. Every week presents a new hands-on learning opportunity designed to engage children of all ages and abilities. Sunday, October 21, the topic is paper making. Discover its history, then make recycled art paper. Sunday, October 28, guest educator Irene Baldwin will introduce participants to the art of poetry, every day. Cambridge Public Library is located at 21 West Main Street in Cambridge, N.Y. For more information, call 518-677-2443.

Pawlet Public Library

A motor coach tour to King Arthur Flour on Saturday, November 3, crowns the fall events presented by the Pawlet Public Library in conjunction with Vermont Humanities Council’s Vermont Reads 2018 program featuring the book, ‘Bread and Roses, Too’ by Katherine Paterson. The book tells the story of the 1912 strike in Lawrence, Mass., textile mills as seen through the eyes of a young Italian-American girl and a runaway boy. Copies will be available to read on the bus as well as a showing of ‘Collective Voices,’ a 21-minute documentary about the famous strike. After the tour at King Arthur Flour, lunch will be on your own at their café or bakery. The 36-passenger motor coach departs from the Library

at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 3, and returns at 5 p.m. Advance registration with a $55 payment is required.

The Pawlet Public Library, housed in a renovated historic grammar school building, is located at 141 School Street in Pawlet. For a full schedule of public programs through December, visit pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com or call 802-325-3123.