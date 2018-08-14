What’s New in Library News?

Winhall Memorial Library

Cooking enthusiasts are invited to join the Winhall Memorial Library at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 16 for Cookbook Club. August’s theme is summer barbeque. The Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. For details, visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org for the latest events, new books and movies or call 802-297-9741.

Canfield Library Hosting Special Exhibit on World War II

The Martha Canfield Memorial Library and the Russell Vermontiana Collection will host a special World War II exhibit. The first section, ‘Arlington at Home,’ highlights the local impact of the war in daily life for residents of Arlington, Sandgate and Sunderland, and will display original items from the Russell Collection to illustrate the extent of wartime steps taken to provide materials and supplies for the troops and prepare for possible enemy attacks. Included are examples of rationing materials, Civil Defense drills and plane spotters’ records.

The second part of the exhibit is focused on the World War II history of the aircraft carrier, the USS Bennington. Commissioned on August 6, 1944, as CV-20, the USS Bennington joined the war in the Pacific in December. As part of Task Force 58.1, her planes took part in major operations that helped to bring the Pacific war to a successful close. Her planes were the first carrier based planes to attack Tokyo and provided critical air support for such well known battles as Iwo Jima and Okinawa. It carried bomber, fighter and torpedo squadrons that inflicted heavy damage on Japanese land, air and sea targets. Its pilots landed the first two hits on the great Japanese battleship, the Yamato. The carrier proudly served until she was decommissioned and sold for scrap in January 1994.

Both exhibits will be on display from Thursday to Sunday, August 16 to 19, with a reception for members of the USS Bennington Reunion and the public on Friday, August 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. Special hours for viewing the exhibit are Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Library is located at 528 East Arlington Road, Arlington, For information, call 802-375-6153 or visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org.

Dorset Library

Young adults are invited to the Dorset Village Library for wicked good fun – a game night featuring Cards Against Humanity and other games on Thursday, August 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. Parents are welcome to bring their young children; the playroom on the Library’s second floor will be supervised by staff. Ideas for future programming are encouraged. Contact Erica Shott at

802-867-4085 or via email at dorsetvillagelibrary@gmail.com.

On Saturday, August 18, at Dorset Library offers two great events. First up at 3 p.m., Tracie Salmon will be demonstrating how thrifty New Englanders turned scraps of wool fabric from their rag bags into beautiful braided rugs. These rugs were practical and beautiful coverings for cold wood floors. Anyone who is interested can try their hand at the braiding process during this free program, which should last about an hour and a half.

Later on, from 7 to 9 p.m., you’re invited to the Library’s last dance of the summer. It’s open to all, including families, and includes snacks and dance music appropriate for all ages . Bring your old friends, make some new ones and have a great time!

The Library is located at the corner of Church Street and Route 30 in Dorset Village. For details, call 802-867-5774 or visit dorsetvillagelibrary.org.

Free Book Sale at Poultney Library

The Poultney Public Library Book Sale was a huge success, but they still have over 50 boxes of books left over. They will be holding a Free Book Sale, August 23 to 25. There are books for kids and teens, adult fiction and non-fiction, and boxes of paperback books to choose from. A few carts of specially priced items will be for sale. Hours are Thursday, August 23, 12 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, August 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Library is located at 205 Main Street in Poultney. Call 802-287-5556 to learn more.

Bennington Free Library

Adults can sign up for a free six-week creative writing workshop at the Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver Street, Saturdays, September 8 to October 13, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Novelist and Goddard College MFA student Sarah Weiler will help you refine your ideas and get them where they belong – on the page. Classes will focus on planning, beginning the first draft, overcoming writer’s block, outlining and the basics of storytelling. No professional experience is necessary. Sign up by September 1 at sarah.weiler@goddard.edu or 802-681-5871.

Manchester Community Library

Manchester Community Library will host a free Vermont Humanities Council event at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 20, when Vermont author Jack Mayer will discuss ‘How Did Germany’s Weimar Democracy Become the Third Reich?’ – the history that inspired his novel, ‘Before the Court of Heaven.’ Defeated, humiliated and in chaos, Germany after World War I was imperiled by leftist revolution and right-wing violence. Mayer recounts the origins of the Third Reich through the story of the fascist assassin Ernst Werner Techow. A pediatrician and a writer, Mayer has written short stories, poems and essays about his years in pediatric practice and hiking the Long Trail in Vermont. He was a participant at Middlebury College’s Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference in 2003 and 2005 for fiction, and in 2008 for poetry. ‘Life in a Jar: The Irena Sendler Project’ is his first book of non-fiction; ‘Before the Court of Heaven’ is his first novel. Northshire Bookstore will be on hand to sell books following the program. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, in Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org.