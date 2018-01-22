Whimsical Art at Rupert Library

The Rupert Kittay Library will be exhibiting the whimsical art of New York artist Julie Ann Myler, who has always had a passion for children’s literature and art. She combines the two to produce her whimsical paintings using an acrylic airbrush technique that gives a watercolor effect. In the past, Myler has exhibited and sold her art at the Salem, N.Y. Courthouse Community Center, the Shoppe off Broadway and McCartee’s Barn, along with donations to Salem’s yearly Al Fresco dinner. Her work is presently at Faerydale’s in Salem. She is presently in collaboration with her writer-daughter Kelsey, to illustrate a children’s book series based on community life. Her paintings will be on display at the Library during the months of February and March. The Rupert Kittay Library is located at 2827 Route 153 in Rupert. For more information visit rupertkittaylibrary.org or call 802-394-2444.