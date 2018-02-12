Whimsical Works by Fabric Artist at Equinox Village Gallery

The Gallery at Equinox Village will present an exhibit of art by Martha Beauchamp titled ‘Feathers, Farm and Foliage: A Journey in Fabric,’ opening with a reception on Thursday, February 15, starting at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments and music. Beauchamp is a fabric artist living in North Bennington. She began creating fabric art in 2006 after attending a class at the Vermont Quilt Festival. Her works have ranged in size from 4 by 6 inches to a tri-panel of 9 by 9 feet. Most of her professional career was spent in upstate New York managing a Medicaid-funded case management program for HIV positive individuals that later expanded to include people with other chronic illnesses. She has worked as a farmer, a teachers, a day camp and youth program director, and as a therapeutic foster care worker. “I do love creating animals the most…watching them come alive on my cutting table and have their personality revealed under the sewing machine needle,” says Beauchamp. What brings her the most joy is when she has done memorial pet portraits – she feels honored to be a part of the healing process for people and to make for them a small token of remembrance of their pet. Her works will be on view through through March 12 at The Gallery at Equinox Village, located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 802-362-4061.