‘Wild and Precious’ Offers One Man’s Story on Growing Up Gay

Being gay and coming out are a daunting challenge even in the best of circumstances. Though many gay women and men are ‘out’ to friends and family, the wider society has little insight into the myriad and subtle struggles they endure. The Northshire area chapter of PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) is sponsoring an advance-screening party and showing of a powerful educational and entertaining film, ‘Wild and Precious,’ written, acted, directed and produced by fellow Vermonter Steve Cadwell on Sunday, October 15, at 5 p.m. at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, located on Church Street in Dorset Village. The film will be followed by a reception.

Cadwell is a senior psychotherapist who teaches at Boston University Graduate School of Social Work and the Harvard Medical School. Currently a resident of Boston, Mass., Caldwell credits his personal journey as a gay person growing up in Pittsford, Vermont, as the inspiration for his film, ‘Wild and Precious.’ Filled with grace, humor and creative song, poetry and dance, Steve unveils his 60-year journey from an effeminate farm boy, discovering his sexuality as a teen, closeted in pain and doubt for years during college, inspired by the tragic events of Stonewall, then crushed by the AIDS epidemic, until finally finding freedom, hope and love to marry and start a family. His touching story evokes tears and laughter as it threads through struggles, homophobic attitudes, shameful conversion therapy, loss of innocence and gain of wisdom, each personal step reflecting the national LGBTQ journey. This advance release of ‘Wild and Precious,’ filmed by independent film maker Tommy Hyde and audio-lighting designer Bjorn Peterson, is taken from Cadwell’s powerful one-person stage performance adored by audiences coast to coast. Caldwell, Hyde and Peterson will be available for questions following the screening.Tickets are $10. Reservations are suggested; call 802-867-2260.

Proceeds from the screening will be split between PFLAG and FED-UP Vermont, which battles opioid addiction.