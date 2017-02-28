Wild Things

Discover some of the world’s most spectacular and untamed wilderness at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at Equinox Village, when rafting guide Steve Merrow shares his experiences in Iceland, the Land of the Midnight Sun. The illustrated talk is sponsored by Equinox Village and presented by Manchester Community Library. Merrow will introduce the Nordic island nation, defined by its wild and remote rivers, towering waterfalls, volcanoes, geysers, hot springs and massive glaciers. Originally from Shaftsbury, Merrow has spent the last eight years guiding rivers in Alaska, Canada, New Zealand, Iceland and Nepal. “I remain in awe and find inspiration in the places I guide and the people that join me,” he says. The program is free and open to the public. Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. For more information, contact Cindy Waters at the Library, 802-362-2607 or email events@mclvt.org.