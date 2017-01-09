Wilder Library Gets Boost from Vermont Country Store

Wilder Library Gets Boost from Vermont Country Store
Wilder Library Gets Boost from Vermont Country Store

Wilder Library Gets Boost from Vermont Country Store

Amanda Merk, library director and library supporters, John, Christine, Jack and Corby Coughlin are shown receiving a donation to the Wilder Memorial Library from Ann Warrell of the Vermont Country Store.

Amanda Merk, library director and library supporters, John, Christine, Jack and Corby Coughlin are shown receiving a donation to the Wilder Memorial Library from Ann Warrell of the Vermont Country Store.

The Wilder Memorial Library has annouced that the Vermont Country Store matched their fundraising efforts with a generous donation of $2,500, bringing them closer to their goal of raising $10,000 to renovate the Library’s Jeremy R. Orton children’s room and its historic building. Thanks to all the Library’s donors, they have raised $5,545. To make your contribution, visit gofundme.com/Jack-Corby or send a check to the Wilder Memorial Library at PO Box 38, Weston, VT 05161. All donations are tax deductible.

January 9, 2017
Categories:Highlights
Tags:, , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*