Wilder Library Gets Boost from Vermont Country Store

The Wilder Memorial Library has annouced that the Vermont Country Store matched their fundraising efforts with a generous donation of $2,500, bringing them closer to their goal of raising $10,000 to renovate the Library’s Jeremy R. Orton children’s room and its historic building. Thanks to all the Library’s donors, they have raised $5,545. To make your contribution, visit gofundme.com/Jack-Corby or send a check to the Wilder Memorial Library at PO Box 38, Weston, VT 05161. All donations are tax deductible.