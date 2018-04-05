Wilderness First Aid Training

Highlander Bicycle and Adventure Building Company are bringing a Wilderness First Aid class to Bennington on Saturday and Sunday, April 7 and 8. This 16-hour class, taught by instructors from SOLO, the world leader in wilderness medical education since 1976, will take place at the SVC Laumeister Arts Center. The certification class focuses on the basic skills of Response and Assessment, Musculoskeletal Injuries, Environmental Emergencies, Survival Skills, Soft Tissue Injuries and Medical Emergencies. It is the perfect course for the outdoor enthusiast or trip leader who wants a basic level of first aid training for short trips with family, friends and outdoor groups. It also meets the ACA guidelines.

Peter Hall, the Owner of both Highlander Bicycle and Adventure Building Company, stated that “We need to train some of our staff in Wilderness First Aid and so we thought, why not offer it to the general community as well.” Hall recently incorporated Adventure Building Company, which will connect people with outdoor adventures and events to encourage community building and personal growth. “We are just starting out this summer and this training is one of the first offerings from Adventure Building Company. More trainings, trips and adventures will be planned soon. Anyone interested in participating in the Wilderness First Aid Training should contact Peter at peter@hbike.com or call 802-447-3800 to register. The class costs $195, but there are discounts for students and other groups. Space is limited to the first 12 participants to register.