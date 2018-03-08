Wildlife Workshops

Doug Blodgett will discuss this reclusive but much maligned and misunderstood rattlesnake, and its unique contribution to Vermont’s native wildlife community, on Thursday, March 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 102 at the Community College of Vermont, 60 West Street, Rutland. His presentation is free and family friendly. Blodgett will reveal some of the interesting results of his research on this endangered species and its history as an animal native to Vermont, and discuss the tough challenges it faces. Blodgett has been employed as a wildlife biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department for 30 years, and has worked extensively on game and non-game management programs as well as in public and private land management. His most recent professional interest has focused on reptiles and specifically, rare snakes in Vermont. Attendees are asked to park either on the street or in the parking garage; the spaces in the parking lot near the building are reserved for staff and faculty. This event is sponsored by the Vermont Woodlands Association. Registration is suggested at vermontwoodlands.org/workshops or 802-747-7900.

You can learn the tracks and signs of many common Vermont mammals on a three-hour workshop on Saturday, March 10. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Ed Sharron of the National Park Service Spot tracks of fisher, red fox, bobcat, and more on a trek across old wood roads up to the Pinnacle in Shrewsbury. Sponsored by the Shrewsbury Conservation Commission and the Vermont Woodlands Association, the workshop will begin with an indoor discussion. All ages are welcome; dress appropriately for the weather and conditions, and bring water and snacks; snowshoes may be available in advance. The group will meet at the Shrewsbury Meeting House at 88 Lottery Road. Registration required for a $10 suggested donation at vermontwoodlands.org/walk, or RSVP to Silvia at info@vermontwoodlands.org or 802-747-7900. The event will be cancelled or postponed in the case of bad weather.