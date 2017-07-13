Win Hoyt Charity Golf Tournament

The 26th annual Win Hoyt Charity Golf Tournament tees off Wednesday, September 13, at the Ekwanok Country Club in Manchester Village to benefit Bennington County Habitat for Humanity and scholarship programs at Burr and Burton Academy. The tournament is dedicated to Win Hoyt, a longtime Manchester resident who took over the caddie scholarship program at Ekwanok and provided great leadership until his death in 1989, helping young people to achieve their goals. Sponsorship opportunities are available. The tournament fee is $150 per golfer and includes 18 holes of championship golf, cart, lunch, hors d’oeuvres, gifts and prizes. A cash bar will be available. The day begins with registration at 11 a.m., lunch at 11:30, and a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. To register, contact the Habitat office at 802-367-1000 or bennhabitat@yahoo.com.