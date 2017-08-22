Wine & Cheese, Poetry and Biography at Northshire Bookstore

As part of the inaugural Manchester Food and Wine Classic, Northshire Bookstore will host one of several Wine and Lifestyle Seminars. On Friday, August 25, there will be a wine and cheese tasting seminar at 3 p.m. Author Alice Feiring will be there to present her new book, ‘The Dirty Guide to Wine: Following Flavor from Ground to Glass.’ Feiring teaches that while grape variety is important, a lot can be learned about wine by looking at the source – the ground in which it grows. A surprising amount of information about a wine’s flavor and composition can be gleaned from a region’s soil, and this guide makes it simple to find the wines you’ll love. There will be a tasting of a variety of wines selected by Feiring, all of which are organically farmed, include no additives and have very low sulfites. Consider Bardwell Farm will also be talking about and offering tastes of their award-winning cheeses. Their farm in West Pawlet Vermont is a producer of handmade cheese from goat and cow milk. Their animals rotationally graze on organic pastures to produce the sweetest milk and tastiest cheese. Their raw milk cheese is antibiotic and hormone free.

Local author and instructor James Crews will once again be at Northshire Bookstore to present his workshop Mindfulness and Writing, Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Examine the connections between the practice of meditation/mindfulness and the act of writing fearlessly from the heart. The class will include some writing exercises and short insight meditation to uncover those images, scenes and memories that might otherwise have been buried or forgotten. Beginners and all levels are welcome; just bring something to write with and an open mind.

Two amazing writers come together – James Atlas and Jamaica Kincaid – for a conversation about Atlas’s new book, ‘A Shadow in the Garden: A Biographer’s Tale,’ at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 26. The biographer – so often in the shadows, kibitzing, casting doubt, proving facts – comes to the stage in this funny, poignant, endearing tale of how writers’ lives get documented. Atlas is the author of ‘Bellow: a Biography,’ ‘Delmore Schwartz: the Life of an American Poet,’ nominated for the National Book Award, and the memoir ‘My Life in the Middle Ages: A Survivor’s Tale.’ The founder of the Lipper/Viking Penguin Lives series, he was for many years an editor at The New York Times, first at The Book Review and later at The Magazine. His work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The New York Review of Books, Vanity Fair and other journals. He lives in New York City. Kincaid is an Antiguan-American novelist, essayist, gardener and gardening writer. She was born in Saint John’s, Antigua, and lives in North Bennington during the summer. She teaches at Harvard as professor of African and African American studies in residence during the academic year.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester Center. Visit northshire.com or call 802-362-2200 for tickets or information.