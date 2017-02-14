Wings & Home Brew Festival Coming to Bennington

The Bennington Chamber of Commerce, Madison Brewing Company and CAT-TV are joining forces with the folks who organized the popular Four Corners North Home Brew Festival in Bennington to provide the first-ever Southern Vermont Wings and Winter Homebrew Festival. The event is planned for Saturday, March 18, and will be held at the Masonic Lodge, 504 Main Street, Bennington, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The group has invited some of the area’s top home brewers, asking them to bring their very best home-brewed beer, cider, mead, braggot and wine for a chance to be crowned Best Home Brewery.

Area restaurants have been invited to submit their best chicken wings for the chance to be crowned, Best Local Wings.

The $30 entrance fee to the event will provide each attendee with a commemorative glass, an opportunity to try the all the brews and wings, and the ability to vote for the winners in each category.

“We were ecstatic when we were approached with the concept,” states Matt Harrington, executive director of the Bennington Area Chamber. “We know how popular the past two years of the Four Corners’ North Homebrew Festival have been, so it was a pretty easy ‘yes!’ for us. Will and his team (organizers of the Four Corners North Homebrew Festival) have really worked out a lot of the mechanics and moving parts based on their experience with these types of home brew festivals. We’re hoping as a Chamber we can just add fuel to the fire to get people excited, engaged and having fun. Homebrewing is an up and coming industry that we’re keeping an eye on as a way to attract a younger demographic into this region of Vermont. We think it could really transform the southern part of the state, making it a world-wide destination for carefully crafted home and nano-brews and spirits.” Tickets are very limited and are projected to sell out fast; if you’re interested in wings and beer then get your tickets now at bennington.com/homebrew.