Wings & Winter Homebrew Festival Named Top 10 In Vermont

The inaugural Southern Vermont Wings and Winter Homebrew Festival held in downtown Bennington this past winter got the attention of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, which awarded it a Top 10 Event for Winter for 2018. The event, which combined over 20 home brewers and local restaurant wings was the brainchild of the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce with partnerships from the organizers of the Homebrew Festival held on Bennington Arts Weekend, Madison Brewing Company and CAT-TV. Held in March at Bennington’s Masonic Lodge, the group invited area home brewers to bring their very best home brews for a chance to be crowned Best Home Brewery; Jeremy Meerwarth was the winner. Local restaurants were also asked to submit their best chicken wings; the tiltle of Best Local Wings went to Ramunto’s Pizzeria. Over 300 people attended, with 250 tickets sold online before the doors even opened.

“The pilot event was our test of the interest in the homebrew industry and if we could add a fun event between the winter and spring months here in the Shires of Vermont,” states Matt Harrington, executive director of the Bennington Area Chamber. “Once we wrapped up the festival, we received overwhelmingly positive feedback and a desire to do it again next year. We are honored and pleased to be awarded this recognition especially in the first year! We’re committed to doing this in 2018, making the event bigger and better.”

William Gardner, the head organizer of the event in partnership with the Chamber continued, “Having got my professional brewing career started from a home brewing event, I fully recognize the quality beverages home brewers are crafting. I feel we need these type of events to showcase the local brewing talent and bring our community together in a safe and fun environment. Partnering with the Bennington Chamber was a no-brainer considering their reach, excitement and assistance with our 4 Corners North Home Brew Festival in August. We will continue to bring these type of events to the area and hope folks will continue to enjoy and support them.”

The Bennington Area Chamber’s annual Garlic and Herb Festival held at Camelot Village on Labor Day weekend has also received the Top 10 Fall Event over the past couple years. For more information, visit bennington.com/homebrew.