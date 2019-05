Winhall Basket Raffle

Winhall Community Arts Center, 3 River Road, Winhall will host a huge Basket Raffle with 75 baskets/gift cards on Sunday, May 19, beginning at 11 a.m. There will also be a special raffle to win a three-night stay at a Stratton condo, two Boston Red Sox Tickets, snow shoes and more, a 50/50 raffle and refreshments. Proceeds will benefit the Winhall Community Arts Center and the Winhall Memorial Library.