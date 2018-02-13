Winhall Memorial Library Offers a Blind Date with a Book

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Winhall Memorial Library is playing matchmaker! Visit the Library, select your ‘date,’ check it out, and then unwrap – hopefully it’s love at first sight! If you don’t like the book, simply return it to the Library. Artwork by students at the Mountain School at Winhall will be on display throughout February. The show honors and celebrates Black History Month, and is inspired by the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King. Meet these young artists at an opening reception at the Library on Thursday, February 15, from 3:35 to 5 p.m. Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. For details, call 802-297-9741 or visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org.