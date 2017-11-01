Winhall Memorial Library

Join the Winhall Memorial Library for the first meeting of the Writers’ Group on Tuesday, November 7, at 6 p.m. Writing is a solitary endeavor; this group is to lend support for writers of all levels. There will be a moderator at each meeting. Please call the library at 802-297- 9741 or email winhalllibrary@comcast.net to express interest. The Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.

The Cookbook Club meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. The theme at the November 9 meeting will be favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Held in collaboration with the Winhall Community Arts Center, the Cookbook Club offers a welcoming environment to newcomers and encourages new and veteran cooks alike to join and share in the love of food. Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. For details, call 802-297-9741 or visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org.