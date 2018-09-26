Winners Announced in Win Hoyt Golf Tournament

Education and affordable housing were the center of attention at the 27th annual Win Hoyt Golf Tournament on August 28, hosted by The Golf Club at Equinox. Players took to the course and enjoyed 18 rounds, raising more than $12,000 for Burr and Burton Academy (BBA) and Bennington County Habitat for Humanity. BBA will use its portion of the net proceeds to support its Student Success Program. Bennington County Habitat’s portion will support its home repair and homeownership programs.

Prizes were awarded, making for a fun day on the course. Tournament sponsor Casella Waste Systems team members Randy Dapron, Andy Campanella, John Moser and Don Heaton won First Place Team. Corporate team Skygate Financial members Kevin Theissen, Ryan McGuire, Josh Rourke and Carl Grey won Second Place Team. Cart sponsor Mance Engineering Partners team members Chris Ponessi, Dan Duvernoy, Ryan Downey and Eli Erwin won First Place Net. Audrey Went and Glenn Gunther each won Closest to the Pin; Maryanne Levins and Kirk Davis each won Long Drive. Despite the warm, humid weather, the event players enjoyed a day of good fun on a wonderful course while playing golf to support two organizations who work to make a difference in the lives of students and families in our community. Thanks go to The Golf Club at Equinox, Casella Waste Management, Community Bank NA Trust Services, Mance Engineering Partners PC and William T. Burns Insurance, tee sponsors, golfers, raffle donors, and those who made a gift or bought raffle tickets or mulligans.