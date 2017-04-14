Winston to Play the Paramount

Celebrated piano soloist George Winston will play The Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m. His concert will feature melodic spring and summer type songs, some of Vince Guaraldi’s ‘Peanuts’ pieces, music inspired by the New Orleans and stride piano traditions, and songs from his just-released album, ‘Spring Carousel: A Cancer Research Benefit.’ Tickets, $40, are available at the Box Office, 30 Center Street, Rutland and at 802-775-0903 or paramountvt.org.

According to his website, Winston was inspired by R&B, jazz, blues and rock in his early years. He began playing organ in 1967, switching to acoustic piano in 1971 after hearing recordings from the 1920s and the 1930s by legendary stride pianists Fats Waller and Teddy Wilson. He went on to develop his own style of melodic instrumental music called folk piano. Winston has released numerous recordings, and is currently focusing on live performances as well as playing guitar in Hawaiian Slack Key, a beautiful solo finger-style guitar tradition which began in the early 1800s, predating the steel guitar by over half a century.