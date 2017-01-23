Winter Festival to Take Over North Bennington

The annual North Bennington Winter Festival will be held Saturday, January 28. This is a yearly Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce event that draws out residents, visitors, and local shops – the entire community – to gather and share in some cold weather fun. Activities begin at 10 a.m., with the Southshire Community School offering for free cookie decorating and the McCullough Library holding a book sale, a story hour at 11 and snow painting at 2 p.m. One of the main attractions will be the parade, which takes off at 10:30 a.m. from Lake Paran and will swing through the village and head back up to the lake for the Penguin Plunge at 11 a.m.

This parade will include floats, community members, fire trucks and the brave individuals planning to participate in the Lake Paran Penguin Plunge. Sign up at bennington.com/winterfest if you dare!

At 11:30 a.m., the Norshaft Lions will be hosting their annual Chili Fest at the Catholic Church on Houghton Street, with proceeds going towards their fundraising efforts. (See story page 3.) Over 30 chili cooks are expected to take part.

At the ice sculpture competition at the North Bennington train depot, various local organizations will carve beautiful designs out of massive blocks of ice. A professional ice carver may be on hand throughout the day making a special carving for the occasion. Also at the train depot, visitors will find the Girl Scouts hosting a booth offering arts, crafts, hot drinks and a bake sale.

The Village School of North Bennington will host its annual Winter Carnival starting at 11:30 and going until 4 p.m., with fun and games for kids of all ages including a bouncy house, glitter tattoos, cotton candy, popcorn, the Hound Dogs food truck, games of chance, games of skill and interactive STEM-based games (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) – as well as a video game tournament.

Left Bank will host massages provided by Massage For You and a table by the Power Guru, a new solar company. Kevin’s Sports Pub and Restaurant will have food and drink specials with music during the evening. Powers’ Market will offer sandwiches and a snowflake activity throughout the day. New this year, the Market will look to partner with Spirits of Old Bennington to offer a tasting of the distillery’s new line of gins, rums and whiskeys.

Weather permitting, a wagon ride will stop at each of the sites, and bonfires will be set up throughout the village to keep everyone warm.

Maps and information will be available at various locations around North Bennington, including the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center on Veterans Memorial Drive.