Winter Solstice Celebration

MoveOn Manchester’s Earth Matters and Northshire Diversity groups would like to invite fellow activists and community members to celebrate the Winter Solstice on Thursday, December 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilburton Inn in Manchester. Join in a toast to the dawn of winter as well as the completion and survival of a long year filled with challenges and shared accomplishments and a regathering of collective energy to gear up for the significant winter and year ahead. There will be festive music provided by Southern Vermont’s own Gowan Brae quartet, who will grace the gathering with their lively assortment of traditional Celtic and Irish dance tunes. A cash bar will be available and an assortment of appetizers will be provided. Attendees are invited to bring an offering for the food table or contribute an optional cash donation to offset band and food expenses. Any leftover funds will be used to support MoveOn’s multi-faceted work towards making the world a better place beginning first at the local level.