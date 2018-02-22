Winter sports for all!

Teams Forming at Riley Rink

Indoor turf season at Manchester’s Riley Rink is set to run from March 11 to May 3. Women’s soccer and high school field hockey teams are currently being formed. If you are interested in participating, contact the rink at jlarson@rileyrink.com or 802-362-0150 extension 210.

Registration Open for Mack Attack AAU Girls Basketball

The Mack Attack AAU Girls’ basketball season will begin with a try-out session on Sunday, February 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a registration meeting at the Cambridge, N.Y., Central High School gymnasium. All interested players, parents and coaches should plan to attend this meeting. Practice sessions begin in March with the first tournament scheduled to start Saturday, March 24. The Cambridge gym will be the team’s home gym this year because the Arlington gym is unavailable due to water damage.

AAU basketball provides girls with an opportunity to improve basketball skills and knowledge through a challenging level of play. Girls in Grades six to 11, who are interested in playing for Mack Attack should contact coordinator Ashley Hoyt at hoytas@bvsu.org or 802-345-1951. To register early or for more information, including tournament dates, costs and ordering uniforms, go to mackattackgirlsaau.org.

Curling Club Offers Clinic

With the Winter Olympics underway, many people are watching the fast-growing sport of curling. While it is easy to understand curling, to truly appreciate the game you have to experience it. The Upper Valley Curling Club will hold a Learn to Curl Clinic at the Barwood Arena, 45 Highland Avenue, White River Junction, on Saturday, February 24, from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Experienced curlers will teach the basic elements of the game and students will get to practice on the ice, and if there’s time, get to play a short game. The club will provide all equipment; wear warm clothes and bring shoes with non-skid soles. Clinic cost is $25 per person for two hours of instruction and fun. For more information about the clinic, please email uppervalleycurling@gmail.com.

Bowl For Kids’ Sake Seeks Players

On Saturday, April 7, the community is invited to support Bowl For Kids’ Sake at Bennington Lanes as we celebrate the Fantastic 50’s; think poodle skirts, hot rods and Marilyn Monroe. The event supports a positive future for local kids, and every dollar raised allows Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bennington County, United Counseling Service youth mentoring program, to continue the mentoring matches and ongoing assistance to mentors, mentees and families unique to the program. Bank of Bennington is Title Sponsor. Local businesses can become involved as lane sponsors, donate prizes for the silent auction and encourage employees to create teams and participate. Registration is $10; each bowler is encouraged to raise a minimum of $50 in pledges. Costumes, clever team names and friendly competition are encouraged! All bowlers receive one game of bowling and shoes, and are eligible for prizes and giveaways. Team Spirit Awards will be presented in every wave. The grand prize for the top fundraiser is a cruise for two. For more information, visit ucsvt.org or call 802-442-5491.