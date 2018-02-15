Wintertastic Celebration & Auction in Bennington

The School of Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales invites you to this year’s Wintertastic Celebration and live auction on Saturday, March 3, at Mount Anthony Country Club. The event opens with a 6 p.m. preview, hors d ‘oeuvres and cash bar; the auction begins at 7. Committee members are promising a fun-filled evening. Items in the live auction include a family golf membership at Mount Anthony Country Club for new members; a therapeutic Natural Form Bed from WCW; a personal tax return; tickets to Boston Red Sox and Notre Dame football games; cooking class for two; unlimited car washes for a year; four one-day tickets to Disney World; and more. There will be a silent auction as well, offering gift certificates, summer camps, signed memorabilia and more. Admission to the event is $30 per person. The annual event raises important funds to secure the future of the Parish School. For information, contact committee member Kathy Murphy at 802-379-5037.