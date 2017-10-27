Women’s Hockey at Riley Rink

Women’s hockey at Riley Rink in Manchester began on Monday, October 23. Held from 7 to 8:15 p.m., The Rusty Blades offer league play along with a travel team. Do one or both – but come out and play. If you feel that your skills are a bit worse than rusty, then you can take the Rink’s Hockey 101 class offered on Tuesday evenings, and join the league after you’ve honed your skills. For more information, email therustyblades@gmail.com or call Riley Rink at 802-362-0150.