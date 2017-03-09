Women’s Scholarship Available

A scholarship is available to any Vermont woman who has lost spousal support for any reason. She must have a valid plan for present or future education to prepare for entry or re-entry into the work place. The Vermont affiliate of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs has provided these awards for more than 20 years. Awards vary between $500 to $1,500. They are named for Barbara Jean Barker, a former State President. Applications may be requested at hubett@hotmail.com and must be in by March 15. They may also be picked up at various CCVs, Castleton University, Saint Joseph College or by calling 802-287-9744. Mention the BJB scholarship if leaving a message.