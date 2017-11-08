Wood Heat Workshop

Learn about the new clean-burning technologies for heating residential and small commercial buildings with Vermont’s local, renewable fuel. The Cavendish Energy Committee will hold a free workshop on Tuesday, November 14, at 6 p.m. in the Cavendish town office meeting room, 37 High Street, Cavendish. Are you upgrading your heating system? Would you like to know more about using local renewable energy sources? Learn about the best options for using wood to heat your home, shop and business. Emma Hanson, a specialist in wood heat from Vermont’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, will give an overview of the latest clean-burning systems, from wood boilers and high-efficiency furnaces to pellet stoves and efficient fireplaces. She will also discuss the boost we can give to local economies by using Vermont trees. Brian Hernon from HB Energy Solutions in Springfield will share his perspective on installation and system design of these wood-fired systems. Bring your questions and get answers from the experts. Anyone may attend the workshop; no reservation required. For more information, call Mary Ormrod at 802-226-7783.