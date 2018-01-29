Woodchuck Fest Calls for Mystery Man

The West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department invites the Mr. Mystery Woodchuck from the first annual Woodchuck Festival in 2004 to return as their guest this year. Waiting for this mystery man is a $25 gift certificate to the Woodchuck Kitchen; find Fire Woman for a nostalgic picture and your prize!

The 15th annual event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, at Mettawee Community School, Route 153, West Pawlet. The event features craft and product vendors, burgers, hot dogs, stew, corn chowder, mac and cheese, beverages and donuts at family-friendly prices, and the legendary Woodchuck Rescue Challenge, a competitive event open to four-person teams of volunteer firefighters in full gear at 1 p.m. Mars Insurance Agency of Wells is offering a $250 cash prize to winning team. Rescue teams are encouraged to bring cheerleaders to rally them as they compete; the best cheerleader team will receive a $25 Chuck Bucks gift certificate to the Woodchuck Kitchen. Cheerleaders will be judged by their vocal encouragement as well as their apparel. The public is invited to join in celebrating the legend of the Vermont Woodchuck by dressing for the occasion. For information, call Dolores at 802-645-0109 or luebked@aim.com.