Woodchuck Festival: A Rescue Challenge & More

The 14th annual Woodchuck Festival takes place on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mettawee Community School, 5788 Route 153, West Pawlet. Woodchuck Rescue Teams will be competing against the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department Champions. Considered almost unbeatable after years of winning, the Rupert Woodchuck Rescue Team does not intend to lose! The Challenge is open to four-person departmental teams of volunteer firefighters for a $20 fee. To register your team, call WPVFD Chief Dave Hosley at 802-645-0158 or Leon Corey at 802-342-6436.

Although the Woodchuck Rescue Challenge is the main event, the Woodchuck Festival also brings exciting activities for young and old, a marketplace showcasing regional craft vendors, and a café serving burgers, hot dogs, woodchuck stew, corn chowder, mac and cheese, coffee and donuts. The legendary Cow Plop Bingo also returns, with Blizzard’s great grand-daughters entering the boards at 11 a.m. There are two boards of 100 squares, costing $5 each. Squares must be purchased before the cows arrive. The prize for each board is $250. For information or to purchase squares, call Harley Stearns at 802-287-0263 or Taylor Gould at 802-282-8376. Other games of chance include a Silent Auction, Valentine’s Raffle and Super Bowl Raffle. There will also be inside activities to engage children, plus a visit from the West Pawlet Woodchuck and a Tug of War featuring WPVFD against the World. The Woodchuck Festival is a fundraiser, which is sponsored jointly by the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary.