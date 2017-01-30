Woodchuck Festival Approaches

Rivalries are heating up for the 14th annual Woodchuck Festival on Saturday, February 4. It will be held at Mettawee Community School, located at 5788 Route 153 in West Pawlet, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The main event is the Woodchuck Rescue Challenge, starting at 1 p.m., when area rescue teams will be competing in an obstacle course against the legendary Rupert Volunteer Fire Department, who vow not to lose. This fun competition is open to four-person departmental teams of volunteer firefighters in full gear for a $20 fee. To register your team, call WPVFD Chief Dave Hosley at 802-645-0158.

The Woodchuck Festival also offers a showcase of regional craft vendors. The popular Cow Plop Bingo begins at 11 a.m. In this game of chance, there are two boards of 100 squares costing $5 each. Squares must be purchased before the cows arrive. The prize for each board is $250. To purchase squares, call Harley Stearns at 802-287-0263 or Taylor Gould at 802-282-8376. There will also be a Silent Auction, a Valentine Raffle and a Super Bowl Raffle.

There will be activities to engage children at the Kid’s Corner, including a coloring contest, face painting and a visit from WP Woodchuck, who arrives by the fire truck at 1 p.m. The WPVFD will also be taking on the world in a competetive Tug of War, and the Woodchuck Chuckwagon will be serving up burgers, hot dogs, stew, corn chowder, macaroni and cheese, beverages and donuts at family-friendly prices.

The Woodchuck Festival is a fundraiser sponsored jointly by the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary.