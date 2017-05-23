Work by Student Composer Selected for Colchester Concert

Dorset School student Ellery Stahler was selected among students across Vermont to have his original composition performed by professional musicians at Music-COMP’s Opus 32 concert at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester on May 15. The event sponsors a mentoring program for student composers. In an interview with LCATV, he said of his piece, ‘Stuck in the Corner of a Circle,’ a trio for violin, bass clarinet and piano, “Many of the motifs are repeated multiple times, as if moving in a circle (hence the name), but each time in its own new and unexpected way, keeping you intrigued and wondering what you’ll hear next.”