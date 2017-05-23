Work by Student Composer Selected for Colchester Concert

Ellery Stahler is shown discussing his original composition during an interview with Lake Champlain Public Access Television.

Dorset School student Ellery Stahler was selected among students across Vermont to have his original composition performed by professional musicians at Music-COMP’s Opus 32 concert at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester on May 15. The event sponsors a mentoring program for student composers. In an interview with LCATV, he said of his piece, ‘Stuck in the Corner of a Circle,’ a trio for violin, bass clarinet and piano, “Many of the motifs are repeated multiple times, as if moving in a circle (hence the name), but each time in its own new and unexpected way, keeping you intrigued and wondering what you’ll hear next.”

May 23, 2017
