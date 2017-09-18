World Champion Stone Skippers to Compete at Lake Paran

Lake Paran in North Bennington will host its fourth annual Stone Skipping Competition from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. Guinness Book of World Records holding stone-skipping champion, Kurt Steiner, will be there along with others who will try to take the record from him! His record of 88 skips will be hard to beat, but people from all over the northeast will do their best. Last year, the event received over one million hits on social media! For more information contact Alisa Del Tufo at 802-442-3328 or alisadeltufo@comcast.net.