World Music Vocal Ensemble Village Harmony to Sing in Tinmouth

Village Harmony Alumni Ensemble, led by Larry Gordon and Gideon Crevoshay, sings in Tinmouth at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at Tinmouth Community Church. This unique world music vocal ensemble includes 20 college-aged and young adult Village Harmony veterans, many of whom have sung and traveled with Village Harmony for many years. The program features songs and dances from South Africa, contemporary American shape-note songs, quartet gospel, traditional songs from Corsica, Georgia and the Balkans, and German renaissance songs from the late 15th century Glogaauer Liederbuch.

Village Harmony is an umbrella organization based in Vermont dedicated to the study and performance of ethnic singing traditions from around the world. Each summer they sponsor ten ensembles like this one, both in New England and in numerous foreign countries, involving both teen and adult singers. Each group develops its own unique sound with a different international team of leaders, but all share common traits: a powerful, natural, vocal sound; a remarkable variety of vocal styles and timbres, appropriate to the many varieties of

ethnic and traditional music; and the vibrant community among the singers and audience as they share in a joyous celebration of music.

Gordon is the founder of Village Harmony and has been leading choirs and community music in Vermont for over 40 years. He has a vast repertoire of music from harmony traditions across the world and has led scores of Village Harmony study and performances tours to South Africa, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Georgia and throughout western Europe. Crevoshay began touring with Village Harmony and Northern Harmony as a teenager in 1997. He attended Oberlin College where he became immersed in early music and co-founded a singing ensemble that focused on Georgian, Corsican and American traditional polyphony. A brilliant vocalist, he is a founding member of the Starry Mountain Singers, Starry Mountain Trio, and the Sardinian quartet Tenors de Aterúe, and tours annually with the international musical collaboration OneBeat. Village Harmony’s many recordings and songbooks will be available for sale at the concert.

For details, call 802-446-2928 or go to their website at villageharmony.org