World-Renowned Conductor to Lead MMF

Manchester Music Festival is no stranger to featuring acclaimed musicians from around the world, but this summer, one in particular stands out. Maestro Ignat Solzhenitsyn is the principal guest conductor of the Moscow Symphony Orchestra, and conductor laureate of the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia. But for all of his travels, performing in New York City, London, Milan, Zurich, Moscow, Tokyo, Sydney, Seattle, Toronto and many more, appearing at the Manchester Music Festival is a sort of homecoming for Solzhenitsyn, the son of famed Nobel Prize winner and Russian author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. (An outspoken critic of the Soviet Union, Aleksandr was expelled from the Republic in1974, and settled his young family in Vermont in 1976.)

Ignat took to music at a young age and went on to study piano in London with influential instructor Maria Curcio. He was the recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant in 1994, a prestigious award recognizing talented instrumentalists who have great potential for solo careers. Known as one of today’s most gifted artists, conductor and pianist Ignat Solzhenitsyn’s lyrical and poignant interpretations have won him critical acclaim throughout the world. He currently serves on the faculty of the Curtis Institute of Music and the Tanglewood Music Center and resides in New York City with his wife and three children. His appearance is part of the MMF’s ‘Orchestral Experience’ concert on August 3, which brings together featured guest musicians and young artists, with Van Cliburn Competition Gold Medalist Alexander Kobrin as piano soloist. Maestro Solzhenitsyn will present two epic works of the orchestral repertoire: Beethoven’s ‘Eroica Symphony’ and Brahms’s ‘Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major’ at the August 3 event.

Adam Neiman, Manchester Music Festival’s artistic director stated, “We are ecstatic to have Ignat Solzhenitsyn headline our orchestral concert on August 3! He is one of the world’s great musicians and brings with him a tremendous amount of experience and wisdom. I think our audience will be blown away by his electric musicianship in this remarkable program.” More information on featured musicians and concert performances can be found at mmfvt.org.