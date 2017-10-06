World-Wide Short Film Festival Comes to Manchester

Filmgoers in Manchester will unite with over 100,000 film-lovers around the world when the 20th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts on Saturday, October 7 at 7 p.m. Manhattan Short is the only event of its kind; the Final 10 are screened simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by audiences in each participating cinema. The finalists hail from nine countries, representing the best short films among 1615 submissions from 75 countries received for this year’s competition in an extraordinary range of genres. All become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination. You be the judge! Which of these ten short films is the best? Cinema-goers will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for the Best Film and Best Actor. The winner announced at manhattandhort.com at 10 a.m. on Monday October 9. Visit manahattanshort.com for more information.