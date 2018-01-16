WPVFD Woodchuck Festival Seeks Vendors and Participants

Craft vendors are sought for the 15th annual fundraising Woodchuck Festival, sponsored jointly by the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department and its Ladies’ Auxiliary, on Saturday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mettawee Community School in West Pawlet. Spots are available for rent at $30 for a 10 by 10 foot area, with tables and electricity available for an additional fee. For information, call Morgan Hosley at 802-770-2302.

The Woodchuck Festival brings exciting activities for young and old, including games of chance and the famous West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department Tug of War. The main event, the Woodchuck Rescue Challenge, is open to four-person departmental teams of volunteer firefighters for a $20 fee. To register your team, call Chief Dave Hosley at 802-645-0158 or Leon Corey at 802-342-6436.