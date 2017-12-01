Wreath Workshop & Champagne Brunch to Raise Funds for CFC

Equinox Village is teaming up with the Manchester Garden Club to host Wreaths for a Cause, a holiday wreath-making workshop and champagne brunch to benefit the Manchester Community Food Cupboard. This special holiday event is set for Saturday, December 9, at 10 a.m., and will be held at Equinox Village in Manchester.

Jane Childs and members of the Manchester Garden Club will provide instruction on how to make your own holiday evergreen wreath, while the executive chef of Equinox Village will supply a delectable holiday brunch, complete with champagne. The cost to attend is $50 per person, and includes all food, beverages and wreath-making materials. Tables of four are also available at a cost of $180.

The event is open to all. Wreaths will also be available for purchase that day. Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call Heather Aldrich at 802-362-4061 or email haldrich@equinoxvillage.com.

The Manchester Community Food Cupboard serves low-income families from Manchester and 19 surrounding towns. They serve an average of 150 families each week and distribute an average of 20,000 pounds of food each month. The CFC is committed to ensuring that every person has the food they need to reach their human potential. For information, visit communityfoodcupboard.org.