Wreaths Across America

Join the Vermont Veterans’ Home (VVH) at 12 noon on Saturday, December 16, for National Wreaths Across America Day, a nationwide event carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and over 1,100 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad. Last year the day was cold, windy and snowing, yet as hardy Vermonters, you attended to honor those who have served. “Observing all who were present lay a wreath, call out the Veterans name, and salute each time was a memory I shall always carry with me,” said Gary Yelle, director of marketing and admissions coordinator at VVH. “If you are a leader of a youth organization, please consider attending this event with your group. This is a tremendous opportunity to Remember, Honor and Teach about our heritage and heroes. These graves contain warriors from the Civil War to current conflicts. Our earliest interments contain warriors who marched south into the unknown so that others may be free.” Bring your family and friends to participate in this brief, but meaningful, event. VVH is located at 325 North Street in Bennington.