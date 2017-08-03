Yoga for Every Body

Yoga for Every Body
Yoga for Every Body

Yoga for Every Body

Jane Schaeffer from The Yoga Place will be instructing yoga for people with disabilities, their caregivers and allies on Wednesday, August 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. Yoga integrates mind, body and spirit for a state of balance, moving from anxiety to stillness. To register and request accommodations, contact Lynn Mazza at the Vermont Center for Independent Living in Bennington at 802-442-1876 or lmazza@vcil.org.

August 3, 2017
Categories:Bennington News, News, Things To Do, Things to Do in Bennington
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*