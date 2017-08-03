Yoga for Every Body

Jane Schaeffer from The Yoga Place will be instructing yoga for people with disabilities, their caregivers and allies on Wednesday, August 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. Yoga integrates mind, body and spirit for a state of balance, moving from anxiety to stillness. To register and request accommodations, contact Lynn Mazza at the Vermont Center for Independent Living in Bennington at 802-442-1876 or lmazza@vcil.org.