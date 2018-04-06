Young Playwrights & DTF

Dorset Theatre Festival (DTF) began its sixth annual Jean E. Miller Young Playwrights Competition and Workshops early last month. This program provides an opportunity for students to learn about playwriting and create a play of their own with help from the DTF playwriting mentors, a group of advanced students from Bennington College. After a series of workshops, this year taught by Berkshire playwrights Anne Considine and Maizy Scarpa, students are invited to submit a short play for adjudication by a panel of nationally recognized professional playwrights. The program culminates in a performance of the winning plays at the Playhouse in the fall, in what is truly a celebration of the talent of our youngest theatre makers. Students participating this year attend several area schools: Hiland Hall, Long Trail School, Dorset School, Arlington Memorial High School, Stratton Mountain School, Burr and Burton Academy, Rutland High School and Anthony Middle School.

Dorset Theatre Festival creates bold and innovative theatre that engages a diverse, multi-generation community: enlightening, entertaining, and inspiring its audience through the celebration of great plays produced with the highest degree of artistry. All Dorset Theatre Festival performances take place at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. For more information, visit dorsettheatrefestival.org.