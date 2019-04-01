Youth Turkey Calling Contest

Everyone is invited to the Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club’s 14th annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest on Saturday, April 13. Kids up to age 18 can compete in three different age divisions to win beautiful handcrafted prizes. The event will be held at the Kehoe Conservation Camp in Bomoseen. Activities such as puppy training 101 and a .22 rifle shoot will start at 10 a.m. The contest is scheduled to begin at 11. A teacup auction will follow, along with a raffle drawing. Registration is free thanks to underwriting by the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. For information, contact Tom at 802-394-2445.