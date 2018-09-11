Zach King Awarded Trophy

The family of George Deets IV, in cooperation with the Manchester Rod and Gun Club, announce that Zach King , a student of Mill River, is this year’s recipient of the George Deets IV Memorial Trophy and a monetary prize. He was awarded both at the conclusion of the hunter safety course on August 26. Zach was chosen by instructors Charles Hewes and Leroy Hayes to receive the trophy as the student who best exemplified George’s spirit and love for the sport of hunting. The trophy will be on display at Mill River for the next year. The award was made possible by the generosity shown to the family at the time of his death in 2011 while a student at Paul Smiths College.