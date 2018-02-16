Zydegroove Comes to VAE

The Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE) presents ZydeGroove on Saturday, February 17, at The Masonic Hall in downtown Bennington. ZydeGroove plays a spicy mix of Cajun classics and Country Zydeco sure to put dancers on the floor. Featuring diatonic accordion, fiddle, rubboard and a full backline, they deliver a punchy sound with a compelling groove. Started by Laren Droll on accordion, ZydeGroove has coalesced around a remarkable group of musicians, including Roger Weiss on fiddle, Maggie McManus on rubboard, Alan Bradbury on bass, Maggie Hoffee on guitar and Doug Chatman on drums. They draw their inspiration an older generation Creole players who were generous in passing it on. Tickets for this Basement Music Series concert are $18 in advance through vtartxchange.org or by calling 800-838-3006. If not sold out, tickets are $22 at the door. Students tickets are available for $10. Doors open at 7 for the 8 p.m. show. Libations will be available for purchase. For more information, call 802-442-5549. The Masonic Hall is an accessible facility; call for specific accommodations.